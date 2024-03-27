Tiger Shroff Reveals Jackky Bhagnani's Role in His Casting for Pooja Entertainment's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

MUMBAI: At the highly anticipated trailer launch event of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the upcoming action-packed installment of Pooja Entertainment's iconic franchise, Bollywood sensation Tiger Shroff took a moment to extend his heartfelt appreciation to the producers of the esteemed production house.

Present at the trailer launch event were the film’s star cast Bade Miyan Akshay Kumar, Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff with the lead heroines Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F along with Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

In a candid moment, he credited Jackky Bhagnani for his pivotal role in bringing him on board for the film, while thanking Pooja Entertainment saying, "Thank you to Vashu ji, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was actually Jackky who got me on board and told me I was going to star alongside Akshay sir. Thank you so much.”

The sequel to the cult classic, originally starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, promises to revamp the franchise with high-octane action, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F as the lead heroines. The trailer, brimming with adrenaline-pumping sequences, has already captured the hearts of fans, generating immense excitement and anticipation.

For Pooja Entertainment, this marks a proud moment as they embark on a journey to carry forward the legacy of the iconic franchise. With a promising trailer setting the stage, "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" is poised to captivate audiences and set new benchmarks in the realm of action-packed cinema.