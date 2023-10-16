Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is all set to release this week. While the massive anticipation is hovering around among the masses, the audience is immensely excited to watch Tiger Shroff coming in a whole new action avatar. But as much as the audience is pumped up, Tiger himself had a different experience of playing his character in Ganapath. 

Ganapath starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon is expected to set new standards in the Indian film industry. The film's release is highly anticipated, and fans can look forward to a thrilling experience both on and off the screen.

The trailer of Ganapath has given a brief understanding of Tiger Shroff's never-before-seen action avatar. However, the young action superstar played action-packed characters several times, but with Ganapath he is sure to deliver yet another thrilling performance. While sharing his experience of playing his character in Ganapath, Tiger said, "Just a fact something its so different, I have never played so many shades before i have always been very one track straight forward hero, this is more of a underdog becoming a hero and ya there is a dark side of him too and there is a very child like side of him too as well."

Pooja Entertainment presents 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.
 

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born TellyChakkar Jackky Bhagnani Vikas Bahl Kriti Sanon Tiger Shroff Vashu Bhagnani Hindi Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada Deepshikha Deshmukh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/16/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Nimisha Vakharia and Aishwarya Khare share their views on the auspicious festival Navratri
MUMBAI :The auspicious festival of Navratri has kickstarted a day ago and everyone is in a celebratory mood. Our...
Star Bharat Artists Amandeep Sidhu, and Sapna Sikarwar and Nehha Pendse Share Joyful Memories and Exciting Plans for the Upcoming Navratri Festival
MUMBAI :Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, celebrating her various forms and...
Pratik Sehajpal bags lead role in upcoming romantic web-show for a popular OTT platform, shooting kick starts in Goa
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal has made his mark and become a household name after being a part of reality shows like Bigg...
Check out Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dhobal’s unknown facts!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is finally back with the 17th season and the house of controversies will witness some very popular...
Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is all set to release this week. While the massive...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! The first physical fight takes place in this season between Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game. Ankita...
Recent Stories
Ganapath
Tiger Shroff shared about his character in Ganapath, says "I have never played so many shades before"
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
What! Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans as he could not respond to their birthday wishes due to THIS reason, Read on to know more
Ganapath
Team Ganapath to launch action promo with fans and media at the first pre-release event at Gaiety Galaxy Cinema!
Parineeti
Really! Parineeti Chopra shares stunning pics from Maldives trips, clarifies, “NOT on my honeymoon”
1
Wow! Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary
Kangana
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut makes a MAJOR announcement about the release date of her movie Emergency, read to know more
Avinash
Tiger 3 trailer! Avinash is back as Tiger and this time it is personal