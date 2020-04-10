News

Tiger Shroff shares video of first double landing, fans are awestruck

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Action star Tiger Shroff has always been synonymous with fitness and body flexibility. The actor keeps entertaining fans by sharing videos of workout and stunts. In his latest video posted on Friday, Tiger flaunts his first double landing, and he sure does it effortlessly!

"Little pleasures of life... my boys and i celebrating my first double landing. @kuldeepshashi @swainvikram @nadeemakhtarparkour88," he captioned the video.

Fans are absolutely delighted to watch the video and they expressed awe and admiration in the comments section.

One fan commented: "Excellent work Tiger!"

Another fan wrote: "Tiger Shroff is a legend."

A female fan expressed: "My king, my love, my superhero!"

Recently, Tiger Shroff shared a video where he can be seen working out on his home's terrace. The actor left his upper body bare to flaunt his perfect abs and muscles.

Tags Tiger Shroff Excellent work Tiger Shroff is a legend My king superhero Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here