Tiger Shroff starts shooting for Baaghi 3

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Oct 2019 05:54 PM

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff has many fans and is now one of the most popular faces of the industry.

According to a report in Indiaforums, Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself in the action genre and the success of his latest film has put him on another level altogether! Tiger has already started shooting for the third instalment of Baaghi!

With films like WAR and Baaghi in his kitty looks like Tiger will continue to soar higher and higher in his career. 

