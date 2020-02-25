Tiger Shroff's dedication to his craft is what makes him stand out from his contemporaries!

MUMBAI: The world's youngest action star Tiger Shroff is one of the most dedicated and hardworking actors in the industry. The actor trains extremely hard to make sure that he is able to deliver the best of his performance.

Not just fans but Tiger's peers are all praises for the actor's dedication as well, in a recent BTS video in the making of one of the songs from Baaghi 3, Tiger's Baaghi co-star Shraddha Kapoor was all praises for the actor saying that Tiger is a different level, he would shoot shirtless in the cold weather throughout the day and then show up for dance rehearsals.

Tiger is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3 which will hit the theatres next week. The movie is touted to be the biggest action movie of this year and will see Tiger go up against a nation. The movie is shot in extreme weather conditions in Siberia where Tiger shot for a variety of action sequences.

Baaghi 3 has some large scale action sequences and in one of the scenes Tiger has run through a series of bomb blasts instead of opting for VFX to make sure the shot looks as real as possible.

On the work front, Tiger's upcoming movie Baaghi 3 is all set to release next week on the 6th of March and is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.