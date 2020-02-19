Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff's adorable gesture seeing Tiger Shroff's poster is all you need to see today!

MUMBAI: The world's Youngest Action Star Tiger Shroff is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Baaghi 3. The actor has been making headlines ever since the action-packed trailer of his movie was released.

Tiger also featured on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar for 2020 and at the launch event, Jackie Shroff made an adorable gesture as he took Tiger's poster and kissed it.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff will next be seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Baaghi 3 will release on 6th of March 2020.

Earlier, the latest song from Baaghi 3 titled 'Bhankas' was released and fans are loving Tiger's groovy moves in the song. From the first poster to the song that recently released, Dus Bahane 2.0- every glimpse of Tiger makes the fans swoon over the star where his next is much awaited.

Surely, it is the spell magic that Tiger Shroff spells with his projects over the box office charting big numbers as well as over his fans with his moves and presence!