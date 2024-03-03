Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia reminisces about his close bond with Irrfan Khan and recalls an incident on the sets of 'Saheb, Biwi, Gangster Returns' where the late actor lost his temper.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 16:30
movie_image: 
Tigmanshu Dhulia

MUMBAI: Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his collaborations with Irrfan Khan in movies like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Paan Singh Tomar', recently shared insights into his friendship with the legendary actor. Speaking on the Red Mike YouTube channel, Dhulia expressed his deep connection with Irrfan, calling him his 'only friend in the world'. He also recounted a moment when Khan got upset with him on set.

The incident Dhulia referred to happened during the shooting of 'Saheb, Biwi, Gangster Returns'. Dhulia had noticed a beehive on location and requested it to be removed by the next day. However, upon his return, he discovered that someone had set the hive on fire, resulting in the death of thousands of bees. This incident left Irrfan furious.

Also Read: Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Recalling the incident, Dhulia said, "Mujhe ek baar Irrfan ne bahut daanta. Mera uska jhagda waise kam hua hai." (Irrfan scolded me once. We didn't usually argue much.) He described how Irrfan was visibly upset and scolded him, questioning why the beehive had been set on fire. Dhulia explained that he had only requested the hive to be removed, not destroyed, and that there were other ways to handle the situation. Despite this incident, Dhulia maintained immense respect for Irrfan's talent and character.

Dhulia praised Irrfan's acting prowess, highlighting his ability to convey depth and emotion with minimalistic performances. He emphasized that Irrfan had reached a level of excellence where he didn't need to be loud or extravagant in his acting, as he could achieve everything with subtlety and nuance. Dhulia also fondly remembered Irrfan's love for simple pleasures like flying kites, taking walks, and being close to nature.

Also Read: Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Tigmanshu Dhulia Irrfan Khan Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns friendship on-set incident beehive minimalistic acting excellence tribute memories TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/03/2024 - 16:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
MUMBAI: Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his collaborations with Irrfan Khan in movies like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster...
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor has impressed everyone with his performance in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His chemistry...
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
MUMBAI: Gen Z actresses are no lesser than their seniors in Bollywood. In fact, they are very well aware of the kind of...
When Megan Fox expressed her desire date Angelina Jolie
MUMBAI: When Megan Fox came to Hollywood, people compared her to Angelina Jolie, who was already an established actress...
Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine
MUMBAI: Gauri Khan, a multifaceted personality known for her roles as a producer, interior designer, and now a...
David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set
MUMBAI: The set of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed an interesting dynamic in terms of punctuality between two of...
Recent Stories
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor talks about outsiders not being accepted in Bollywood easily
Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday
The actress with highest net worth this year, is it Sara Ali Khan, Jahnvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday?
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan's simple and family centric daily routine
David Dhawan
David Dhawan's tactics to manage Govinda's late comings on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan set
Sunil Grover
Sunil Grover expresses desire to work with Aamir Khan
1
The List of 100 Most Powerful Indians of 2024 was unveiled and SHAH RUKH KHAN is the only actor to feature in the top 30 on the list!