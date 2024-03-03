Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls Irrfan Khan's fiery temper on Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns sets

MUMBAI: Tigmanshu Dhulia, known for his collaborations with Irrfan Khan in movies like 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns' and 'Paan Singh Tomar', recently shared insights into his friendship with the legendary actor. Speaking on the Red Mike YouTube channel, Dhulia expressed his deep connection with Irrfan, calling him his 'only friend in the world'. He also recounted a moment when Khan got upset with him on set.

The incident Dhulia referred to happened during the shooting of 'Saheb, Biwi, Gangster Returns'. Dhulia had noticed a beehive on location and requested it to be removed by the next day. However, upon his return, he discovered that someone had set the hive on fire, resulting in the death of thousands of bees. This incident left Irrfan furious.

Also Read: Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Recalling the incident, Dhulia said, "Mujhe ek baar Irrfan ne bahut daanta. Mera uska jhagda waise kam hua hai." (Irrfan scolded me once. We didn't usually argue much.) He described how Irrfan was visibly upset and scolded him, questioning why the beehive had been set on fire. Dhulia explained that he had only requested the hive to be removed, not destroyed, and that there were other ways to handle the situation. Despite this incident, Dhulia maintained immense respect for Irrfan's talent and character.

Dhulia praised Irrfan's acting prowess, highlighting his ability to convey depth and emotion with minimalistic performances. He emphasized that Irrfan had reached a level of excellence where he didn't need to be loud or extravagant in his acting, as he could achieve everything with subtlety and nuance. Dhulia also fondly remembered Irrfan's love for simple pleasures like flying kites, taking walks, and being close to nature.

Also Read: Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: Pinkvilla

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.