In times of a global pandemic, who better than these 7 characters from the house of NBC Universal to come to our rescue

MUMBAI: There’s absolutely denying the fact that the COVID-19 virus has brought the world to a standstill. While we wish for the speedy recovery of everybody affected by this epidemic, we can’t help but wonder what the case would be if some of our favourite movie characters helped us fight the virus. Having overcome the worst of villains and prevailed over evil, there’s absolutely no harm in putting these guys against this ‘invisible force’ that has affected the world. For all we know, they might just save the world once again.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. And in such a situation, here are 7 of our favourite characters from NBC Universal who could help us overcome this global pandemic.

James Bond – While we wait for next Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’, we can’t think of anyone except for our very own 007 to save the world from the current turmoil that it faces. Who better than finding out the cure of this epidemic that the quintessential dashing and debonair spy we all love? With his amazing spy skills, looks that could kill (hopefully the virus too), we would be much closer in our search to find the cure of this virus.

Gru (Rise of Gru) – Sometimes, you need evil to prevail over evil. And such has been the rampant widespread of the virus that we certainly need our best minds and schemers to come out on top. While we can’t wait for the ‘Rise of Gru’ to release next year, this wacky scientist can surely spend his time plotting a masterplan towards finding a cure to this virus. And he’s certainly not alone for he shall bring in his yellow army in the form of those adorable minions to save us all. We all have seen them save the world from disaster in the past and we are sure they would love a new challenge.

Dominic Toretto (F9) – Eight films spanning 19 years and our bald and beautiful hero still stands tall amongst the rest. All that Dom needs is a mission and the rest is history. Could he drive people to safety along with his elite team of drivers? Well, there’s only one way to find out. We’re pretty sure that Dominic and his gang are just waiting to step out on the streets amidst the lockdown. It’s time for them to put their foot on the gas and race away to glory in their battle against this virus. And with Dom at the helm of affairs, nothing seems impossible for this dream team. While we’re sure that they’ll steer ahead of the virus and save the world, we can’t wait to see their exploits in the upcoming movie F9.

The Boss Baby – We know that people, especially babies, are supposed to stay at home during this time, but Boss Baby is no regularly baby. He wears a suit for heaven's sake! He is intelligent, rich and clearly very influential. What he lacks in size, he makes up in brains and we’re pretty sure that the world and its protectors could certainly use his help while tackling this disease.

King Kong – Ok, we understand that unlike the earlier mentioned people in the list, we can’t take King Kong’s help in matters of intelligence. But we bet he can be very resourceful when the government needs people to stay indoors. You certainly don’t want to get on his bad side. After all, we’ve all seen how fierce, yet sensitive, he can be to the people he loves. I am sure with him on the government's team, maintaining disciple will not be difficult.

Mr. Bean – Now that we all indoors and safe, let’s all talk about our mental health. There is something that we can all learn from our childhood sweetheart Mr. Bean. He has set great examples for us growing up and it’s time we apply some of his qualities during the period of lockdown. These include being self-sufficient, optimistic to name a few. He showed us that feeling sad over something is completely okay and that you don’t need people to have fun. But most of all, he taught us how being alone is not a bad thing, being independent and learning to work with what’s available shouldn’t make us sad. He lived a very simple and non-luxurious life and look how happy he was. Now here’s a man to be inspired from in such times. Not all superheroes wear capes, in such times, Mr. Bean could very well be the saviour that we all need.

Bruce Almighty – Who better than God to save us from all this? Yes, it true. He is the only one who can work wonders and bring the world back at peace. We need him now more than ever. Only if we had his powers for a week, we would bring the world to normalcy and save millions of people.

So here we have it, 7 characters from the NBC Universe who can certainly make a difference and help us fight the coronavirus. Even if we can't take their help, our healthcare professionals, government officials, cleaners, police officers, and farmers are working like superheroes day and night for us. As we look for a solution, we make an earnest request to people to stay indoors, stay safe, take care of your mental health and spend as much time with your loved ones as possible.