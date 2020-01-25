Times Square promotes Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's Street Dancer 3D has released worldwide, and a poster of the Bollywood film also debuted in Times Square, Manhattan, New York City.

It is indeed a proud moment for the cast and crew of the film as Times Square is considered a major centre of the world's entertainment industry.

Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza also shared the news on social media, calling it a big achievement. He shared a note which read, 'Now this is something I never imagined because four months back when I and @lizelleremodsouza were at #timessquare she said if you want to give me something very special then make sure once in a lifetime your poster should be on this square and I promised her I will do it, but so soon? I never ever thought.'

Kangana Ranaut’s movie Panga released on the same day. At the box office, Panga got a poor start, whereas Street Dancer 3D saw a good pick up.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in his comedy avatar in Coolie No. 1 by David Dhavan.