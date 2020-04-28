News

Tisca Chopra is making the most of staying indoors

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Tisca Chopra is missing going outdoors but she says she is making the most of staying indoors.

Tisca shared a stunning photograph on Instagram of herself in a monochrome monokini. In the image, the "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji" actress can be seen laying on sand.

"Lockdown diaries Day 29: 'Missing the outdoors but making the most of the indoors .. Made some #dimsums last evening and judging by the reaction they were good. Tara loves whatever little I cook and that is encouraging me be more adventurous (head to stories)," she wrote alongside the image.

She also mentioned she would be chatting with a psychiatrist on the photo-sharing website.

Tisca then took to her Instagram Stories, the actress is seen looking into her iPad and she captioned it: "#Backtoschool".

Recently, the actress dedicated her role of Dr Mira Anand in the series "Hostages" to first responders and care givers amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Hostages",a crime thriller, is directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. It also stars Ronit Roy, Parvin Dabas, Aashim Gulati and Mohan Kapoor.

Amid lockdown, Tisca is using her time to hone her filmmaking skills. She has been taking online classes on how to direct feature films.

