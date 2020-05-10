Tisca Chopra: This time has given me time to think about time

MUMBAI: Actress Tisca Chopra is putting her quarantine hours to good use. She says the lockdown has given her time to think about time.

Tisca took to Instagram where she shared a photograph of herself. In the image, she is seen flaunting her perfect skin and is completes a casual statement with a hairband.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Lockdown diaries Day: 42. This time has given me time to think about Time. Time is a funny, stretchy thing, years can feel like yesterday. Yet another yesterday can feel like years .. I have always been fascinated by Quantum Physics…

"I have tried to read works of Planck, Heisenberg, Schrödinger and of course Einstein... to understand how time-space works, often failing to understand very much."

She added: "My fascination landed at @netflix_inand #BlackHoleApocalypse .. you must see it if you haven't .. fascinating how absolutely tiny we are .. yet how integrated into the whole..."

Tisca then shared the her menu for dinner.

"On a more mundane note, dinner today will be Pao-Burgers .. check stories later .. Have you got your daru stock while social distancing or are a non-drinker like me? P.S. - This is me in my #WFH office but in my head in field of Hollyhocks in Spain .. how is that for #TimeSpacebending?"

Recently, Tisca shared a stunning photograph of herself and said that she is making the most of staying indoors.