Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction

Who can forget the iconic and heart-breaking scene after the Titanic sinks and Jack is left in the cold ocean while he helps Kate onto a wooden door, thus saving her life.
Titanic

MUMBAI: The 1997 Blockbuster and classic Hollywood films of all times Titanic will never be forgotten. The film had a stellar star cast comprising Leonardo Dicaprio and Kate Winspet who became overnight stars and their characters Jack and Rose have become iconic in film history.

Recently that very door was auctioned at an unbelievable price of $718,750 at the Heritage Auctions' Treasures from Planet Hollywood. 

It became the highest selling item beating Indiana Jones' bullwhip from Temple of Doom and Jack Nicholson’s axe in his film The Shining.

Other items that were auctioned from the film included the boat's wheel, which fetched $200,000 and Winslet's chiffon dress in the final scene sold for $125,000.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

 

 

 

 

 

Kate Winslet Titanic James Cameron Leonardo DiCaprio Rose Jack Hollywood TellyChakkar
