Tollywood unites to support Vijay Deverakonda's battle against fake news

MUMBAI: Tollywood superstars like Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, and Kajal Aggarwal, along with filmmakers and other industry bigwigs have united to express solidarity with actor Vijay Deverakonda in his battle against fake news.

On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video on Twitter expressing his disappointment with a website for allegedly spreading fake news and gossip in his name.

In the video the actor speaks in Telugu. "Many actors, directors and producers are victims to these gossip websites. Every reader is a victim, I am a victim too, because they use us and feed us with false information. They will also thrust upon their wrong opinions on us and make money out of it," he said in the video, according to a report in thenewsminute.com.

As per reports, an entertainment website called "Great Andhra" published an article titled "Vijay Devarakonda insulting poor people" where they have accused the actor of insulting needy people while trying to help them amid the COVID 19 lockdown.

Slamming the website, Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Twitter: "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally -- the society is in danger. This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me."

Telugu superstars and filmmakers have extended their support to the "Arjun Reddy" star sharing that they too have experienced similar issues in the past.

"@TheDeverakonda We stand by you. Pl don't let anything deter ur spirit to do good. Humbly request Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news.#KillFakeNews," expressed Chiranjeevi.

Agreed Mahesh Babu on Twitter: "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for.

And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck.

I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal.

I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively. #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites."

Rana Daggubati tweeted: "Spoken out well my man!! @TheDeverakonda @SureshProdns and I stand by you!! #KillFakeNews #SpreadPositivity."

"This is the need of the hour! I stand by you @TheDeverakonda. Let's all ( audiences, fans, film industry) stand united against fake news and useless Gossips. #KillFakeNews #KillGossipWebsites," wrote Ravi Teja.

"Full solidarity @TheDeverakonda you couldn't have put it better," tweeted Kajal Aggarwal.

"You invested your time money and effort to make this happen. We respect you for that. But unfortunately we are in a war zone. And we have to fight back. You are my fighter. We support you man @TheDeverakonda #KillFakeNews," shared filmmker Puri Jagannadh.

"A big salute @TheDeverakonda. Dearest media, Freedom is important, so is responsibility. Where is the thoughtful n comprehensive reporting we used to see. Please stop this menace of everyday negative, irresponsible and malignant news buffet and #SpreadPositivity," tweeted director Krish Jagarlamudi.

Several others from the Telugu industry have take to social media to show their support for Vijay Deverakonda.