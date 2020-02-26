Toofan: Had the best time of my life learning boxing, says Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: After acing the role of an athlete in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial 'Toofan', which is set to hit the screens on 2nd October 2020.

Talking about the film, Farhan shared a few insights about the prep and his experience of working on the project.

On how boxing is currently his groove and how he is going to continue the drill he said, 'I had to learn a sport I had zero knowledge about, but it’s one of the best disciplines. What boxing does for you physically, mentally, and even spiritually is amazing.'

'I’ve genuinely had the best time of my life learning boxing, and I intend to carry on learning and playing the sport.'

The actor is undergoing rigorous training and isn't skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Farhan will be essaying the character of a boxer in Toofan for which he is leaving no stone unturned to get in the skin of it.

After 2013, six years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen. The film is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP Pictures.

Looking at the entire line-up of projects with some great characters that Farhan has brought to life on screen, everyone is highly excited. The first look of his upcoming movie took the world by storm and everyone is waiting to see Farhan ace the role of a boxer on-screen.

SOURCE - TIMES OF INDIA