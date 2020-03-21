News

Top five Bollywood grossers that were remakes of South films

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Remakes are quite a trend in Bollywood. Many stars featured in remakes and won the hearts of the audience. On the other hand, a recreation or reboot is an art. When not executed properly, it turns out to be a disaster.

Policegiri, Khatta Meetha, and Run are a few remakes from the South that did not perform at the box office.

However, others turned out to be the highest grossers of all time. Here are the top five.

1.  Kabir Singh

The official remake of Arjun Reddy by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Kabir Singh was a massive hit at the box office. With a collection of about 278 crores, the movie went on to break all records.

 2. Simmba

The remake of South action flick Temper did wonders at the box office. The Rohit Shetty movie went on to do a business of about 240 crores.

 3.     Kick

Salman Khan’s Kick, which was a remake of a South film of the same name, did a collection of about 233 crores.

 4.     Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff’s action-packed thriller Baaghi 2 was an official remake of a South movie Kshanam and went on to do a collection of about 166 crores.

5.     Bodyguard

Salman Khan’s 2011 action movie Bodyguard was a remake of a South movie by the same name. It was also the highest grosser of that year and collected about 148 crores.

