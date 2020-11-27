MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown has finally eased and every industry has started opening up, one after the other, following the multiplexes. Industry’s leading film trade analyst Komal Nahta expresses his thoughts on the re-opening of cinema, pirated movies, audience behaviour and much more!

Komal Nahta says, “It was waiting to happen. And it has happened. The non-national multiplexes and single-screen cinemas have broken free from the “dictates of the national multiplex chains” and released Khaali Peeli. While cinemas in Delhi-U.P. released the Zee Studios production venture today (24th November), it had released in other circuits on Friday, 20th November."

"LAXMII was pirated by exhibitors of small centres

but the cinemas which don’t encourage piracy in any form, decided to officially negotiate with Zee Studios for KHAALI PEELI”, says the expert.

Komal Nahta has closely looked into the behavioural patterns of the audience and also sheds light on how small multiplexes are playing hard to survive in the cut-throat competition for the releases of films and cover up for the losses made due to the pandemic.