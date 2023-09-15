Tragic! Manoj Joshi makes shocking revelations about suffering from a stroke about one and half years; Says ‘I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight’

Manoj revealed in a recent interview that he suffered a stroke in 2002 while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which rendered him bedridden for an entire year and a half. He also discussed how his wife supported him during his illness and how he made a remarkable comeback in the movie business.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 08:30
movie_image: 
Manoj

MUMBAI: In the field of entertainment, Manoj Joshi is a versatile actor. He struggled and faced many obstacles during his entire acting career. Manoj revealed in a recent interview that he suffered a stroke in 2002 while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which rendered him bedridden for an entire year and a half. He also discussed how his wife supported him during his illness and how he made a remarkable comeback in the movie business.

Also read: Eijaz Khan, Manoj Joshi on their upcoming crime thriller film

In a recent interview, Manoj Joshi claimed that he had a stroke and was confined to bed for 1.5 years. When discussing his stroke, the actor said, “In 2001, I got ill. I had a stroke and I was on the hospital bed for one-and-a half year. I fell ill during the shooting of Devdas. I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight, I couldn’t see anything for 19 days. This is my rebirth. During that time in the hospital my bank balance became zero and my wife took tuitions to support me.”

Manoj returned to the entertainment industry as a villain in the television show Kehta Hai Dil. He continued, “Then in 2003 I got a chance to act in a TV show called Kehta Hai Dil. I played the role of the main villain on the show. I was supposed to star for only four days in the show but it went on and on and eventually, I became one of the lead actors on the show. Later, I got a slew of films, including Hungama, Hul Chul, and I ended up doing 12 films with filmmaker Priyadarshan.”

In contrast, Manoj Joshi most recently appeared in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Recently, the movie surpassed the $100 million mark. In the early 2000s, he made appearances in Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among other movies.

Also read: Manoj Joshi roped in for SAB TV’s Namune

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Indian Express

Manoj Joshi Hulchul Bhagam Bhag Phir Hera Pheri Chup Chup Ke Bhool Bhulaiyaa Dream Girl 2 Hungama Kehta Hai Dil Bollywood TV digital Tellychkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 08:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra, who played a supporting role in the blockbuster film Jawan, spoke about the atmosphere on...
Anupamaa: What! Vanraj puts fake allegations on Anuj?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Revealed! Agastya and Imlie’s MAJOR connection from past
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show has been attracting audiences...
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
MUMBAI:  Actor Ridhi Dogra said that she was very anxious about taking on the role of Kaveri Amma in the film Jawan,...
Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi might have played foes in Jawan, but in real life, their camaraderie is...
Udaariyaan: Heartbreaking! Aasma finds out about Armaan's extramarital affair with Aaliya
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
Latest Video
Related Stories
RIDHI DOGRA
Wow! This is how Deepika Padukone made Ridhi Dogra feel included in her 'personal' talk on the sets of Jawan
RIDHI DOGRA
Woah! Ridhi Dogra shares how she took Atlee's help to ease her anxiousness while playing Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Jawan
VIJAY SETHUPATHI
Wow! Vijay Sethupathi expresses his love to Shah Rukh Khan, shakes a leg with him at the Jawan's success party
ADITI GOVITRIKAR
Must read! Aditi Govitrikar shares her fear of casting couch experiences and her regret of turning down Yash Chopra's offer
SUJOY GHOSH
Woah! Jaane Jaan director Sujoy Ghosh was worried about Kareena Kapoor Khan because of this shocking reason, read to find out
Karan
Shocking! Karan Johar recalls crying after Salman Khan wore torn jeans on the set of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Says ‘I started pleading..’