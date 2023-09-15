Tragic! Manoj Joshi makes shocking revelations about suffering from a stroke about one and half years; Says ‘I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight’

MUMBAI: In the field of entertainment, Manoj Joshi is a versatile actor. He struggled and faced many obstacles during his entire acting career. Manoj revealed in a recent interview that he suffered a stroke in 2002 while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which rendered him bedridden for an entire year and a half. He also discussed how his wife supported him during his illness and how he made a remarkable comeback in the movie business.

In a recent interview, Manoj Joshi claimed that he had a stroke and was confined to bed for 1.5 years. When discussing his stroke, the actor said, “In 2001, I got ill. I had a stroke and I was on the hospital bed for one-and-a half year. I fell ill during the shooting of Devdas. I was in coma for four days, I lost my eyesight, I couldn’t see anything for 19 days. This is my rebirth. During that time in the hospital my bank balance became zero and my wife took tuitions to support me.”

Manoj returned to the entertainment industry as a villain in the television show Kehta Hai Dil. He continued, “Then in 2003 I got a chance to act in a TV show called Kehta Hai Dil. I played the role of the main villain on the show. I was supposed to star for only four days in the show but it went on and on and eventually, I became one of the lead actors on the show. Later, I got a slew of films, including Hungama, Hul Chul, and I ended up doing 12 films with filmmaker Priyadarshan.”

In contrast, Manoj Joshi most recently appeared in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday. Recently, the movie surpassed the $100 million mark. In the early 2000s, he made appearances in Hulchul, Bhagam Bhag, Phir Hera Pheri, Chup Chup Ke, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, among other movies.

