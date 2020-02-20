Tragic news from Indian 2 sets

MUMBAI: Superstar Kamal Hasaan starred in Indian in 1996, a film that was a massive blockbuster across all the languages and won many hearts that time.

Now, the makers are back with the sequel of the film which has created a huge buzz in the market ever since the project was announced.

Director Shankar and his team have been working tirelessly for the shooting of Indian 2, which has been taking place at the EVP Studios in Chennai for the past couple of days.

On February 19 at around 9:30 PM, a crane collapsed and fell on the technicians. Three people were killed in an unfortunate accident while 10 people are undergoing treatment for injuries at a private hospital.

Lyca Productions, who is bankrolling the big-budget project, took to social media to confirm the news and offered their condolences. According to their tweet, Krishna (assistant director), Chandran (art assistant) and Madhu (production assistant) were killed in the accident. Reportedly, Krishna is the son-in-law of popular cartoonist Madhan.

Kamal Haasan took to social media to share details about the mishap. He wrote, 'I have faced and overcome many accidents, but today's is the most horrific one. I lost three colleagues. The distress of their family members will be many times greater than my own pain. I share their grief as one of them. My deepest condolences to them.'

In another tweet, he shared, 'I met the injured at the hospital and had a word with the doctors. They were given first-aid and are being treated by them. Let this night end in a hope that the injured recover soon.'

As per the sources the director Shankar had fractured his leg. However, it is not the case and that the filmmaker was checking the lighting for another scene when the accident took place.

Indian 2, produced by Lyca Productions, stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles.