Trending News Today: From Alia Bhatt dropping cute photo dump to Miss world contestants wanting to work with SRK-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding updates

Rani Mukerji introduced her daughter Adira Chopra and she is the spitting image of the actress. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-wedding: Rani Mukerji introduces daughter Adira Chopra and she is the spitting image of the actress

Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy photo dump with Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Check out the full story here: Alia Bhatt drops a dreamy photo dump with Raha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Salman Khan and Akon’s impromptu ‘Jugalbandi’ steals the show. Check out the full story here: Salman Khan and Akon's impromptu jugalbandi steals the show at the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Janhvi Kapoor posts highlights of her experience. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Janhvi Kapoor posts highlights from day 2 celebration with Dhoni and many more

SRK and Gauri Khan’s heartfelt performance makes fans go crazy. Check out the full story here: SRK and Gauri Khan's HEARTFELT dance to 'Main Yahaan Hoon' from Veer Zaara sparks social media a buzz

Miss World contestants – Exclusive

Miss India, Miss Italy, and more want to work with famous Hindi movie actor Shah Rukh Khan. Check out the full story here:Miss India, Miss Italy and more want to work with this SUPERSTAR of Hindi Cinema - Exclusive

Aamir Khan’s upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par - Exclusive

Sitaare Zameen Par is set for a Christmas release and Happy Ranajit has been roped in for the movie. Check out the full story here: Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ropes in this RISING STAR-Exclusive

Mehndi Wala Ghar – Exclusive

Actor Arpit Kapoor got into an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar where he opened up a lot of things. Arpit Kapoor talks about the challenges he faces to play the character. Check out the full story here: Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Arpit Kapoor speaks about the challenges he faces to play the character of Akshay; reveals the reason why he signed the show - Exclusive

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan – Exclusive

Kathaa Ankahee actor Sarah Killedar is going to be a part of Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan show. Check out the full story here: Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Katha Ankahee actress Sarah Killedar roped in for the show - Exclusive

Pushpa Impossible – Exclusive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actress Tripti Agarwal has been roped in for the show. Check out the full story here: Pushpa Impossible: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Tripti Agarwal roped in for the show-Exclusive

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

