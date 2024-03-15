Trending News Today: From Amitabh Bachchan’s health update to Alice Kaushik in Khatron ke Khiladi-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Amitabh

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Amitabh Bachchan health update

Earlier we got to know that Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor was hospitalised and it got the fans worried but soon things took a positive turn as he got discharged from the hospital. Here’s all you need to know: Amitabh Bachchan health update: The actor got discharged after his surgery, Deets inside

Khatron ke Khiladi season 14 update – Exclusive

Khatron ke Khiladi is one of the most anticipated shows and according to sources, Pandya Store fame Alice Kaushik is going to enter the season 14. Here’s the full story: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Alice Kaushik to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 update – Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT is on it’s way it seems and as per sources, Awez Darbar is said to be a part of the show. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Awez Darbar to participate in the show?

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi spoiler – Exclusive

Things are going really dramatic in the show and soon we will get to see Ankush return. Here’s what will happen ahead:Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Ankush's dramatic return, Saves Arya and Yug - Exclusive

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

