Trending News Today: From Bigg Boss OTT release date to Maidaan review - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
movie_image: 
Maidaan

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 update

According to credible sources, Bigg Boss OTT 3 will go on-air on May 15. Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT 3: Controversial reality TV show to go on air from May 15 – BREAKING NEWS

Maidaan Review

Maidaan has all the elements like powerful performance, solid screenplay, Goosebumps moments along with the theme of Patriotism which definitely makes the movie a must watch. Check out the full review here: Maidaan review! Strong performance and brilliant execution make this Ajay Devgn starrer a must watch

Kanwar Dhillon – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Kanwar and asked him about his bond with his father and what advice he has given him when it comes to his career. Read the full conversation here:Udne Ki Aasha actor Kanwar Dhillon talks about his bond with his father Deep Dhillon

Neha Solanki – Exclusive

Cockrow Shaika Productions is coming up with a new show on Colors. As per sources, Neha Solanki as been roped in for the show. Read the full story here:Neha Solanki roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as lead - EXCLUSIVE

Kanchi Singh – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what are her upcoming projects where she revealed how she declined an OTT show as she wasn't comfortable doing an intimate scene. Read to know more here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh reveals the shocking reason why she rejected an OTT show - Exclusive

Twinkle Arora – Exclusive

Cockrow Shaika Productions is coming up with a new show on Colors. As per sources, Twinkle Arora has been roped in for the show. Read the full story here: Twinkle Arora roped in for Cockrow Shaika Productions' next on Colors as negative lead - EXCLUSIVE

Suhagan Chudail – Exclusive

Now, according to credible sources actor Zayn Ibad Khan has been roped in for the show. Read the full story here: Suhagan Chudail: Zayn Ibad Khan bags the Nia Sharma starrer - EXCLUSIVE

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Ajay Devgn Maidaan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Kanchi Singh Twinkle Arora Neha Solanki Cockrow and Shaika Kanwar Dhillon Udne Ki Asha Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTT season 3
About Author

