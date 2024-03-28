Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 22:25
movie_image: 
Bobby

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth confirmation

So Aditi Rao Hydari posted a picture on her Instagram handle, confirming that she is now engaged to Siddharth. Check out the full story here:Heeramandi actress Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are finally ENGAGED, check out their picture

Sehban Azim – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sehban and asked him about his equation with Reem and what he thought about her show 'Ishq Main Gayal". Here’s the full story, check it out: Sehban Azim talks about his equation with Reem Shaikh and reveals how her show Ishq Main Gayal could have done wonders

Bobby Deol x YRF Spy Universe

After playing a villain in the movie Animal, actor Bobby Deol is all set to play a villain in the YRF Spy universe’s movie starring Sharvari and Alia Bhatt. Check out the full story here: Bobby Deol to play a villain in Alia Bhatt starrer YRF’s spy Universe, after Animal

Madness Machayenge – Exclusive

As per sources, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show. He was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Check out the full story here: Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Exclusive! Shakti Kapoor to grace the show

As per sources, Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza will be gracing the show. Remo was recently seen in the Kunak Kemmu directorial debut movie Madgaon Express. Check out the full story here: Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Remo D'Souza to grace the show

Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur collaboration

It is reported that Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur are all set for David Dhawan’s untitled comedy project. Read here to know more: Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur set to collaborate for David Dhawan's untitled comedy project?

Vanshaj – Exclusive

Mahir Pandhi who plays an interesting role of DJ is the killer and there is a high voltage drama which is telecast. Mahir, who has also shot for a film before Vanshaj pointed out the difference between shooting for the big screen and working on television. Read the full story here: Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi highlights the difference between shooting for films and television - EXCLUSIVE

Mahir Pandhi, plays the role of Digvijay aka DJ in the show. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, he opened up on how he has evolved in the show and his physical transformation over a period of time. Here’s the full conversation:Vanshaj: Mahir Pandhi talks about undergoing physical transformation for portraying DJ - EXCLUSIVE

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Mahir Pandhi Vanshaj Varun Dhawan Mrunal Thakur David Dhawan Madness machayenge Shakti Kapoor Remo D’Souza Bobby Deol Alia Bhatt Sharvari YRF Spy universe Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Sehban Azim Reem Sheikh Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 22:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
BTS fan fiction: After Aoora, ARMY wants Jungkook, J-Hope to collab with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others
MUMBAI: BTS, the famous K-Pop boy band that needs no introduction has become a global sensation due to the fresh sound...
Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist
MUMBAI: Crew, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures along with Anil Kapoor...
Isha Malviya and Parth Samthaan joins hands for their next, fans excited!
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya, has recently made headlines with her upcoming project alongside actor Parth Samthaan and fans can...
Kartik Aaryan challenges International footballer Harry Kane to say a dialogue from Chandu Champion! Check Out!
MUMBAI: Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set to present the extraordinary tale...
'Crew' Writer Duo Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra says, 'Viewers may watch the film three times to fully appreciate each actress's contribution"
MUMBAI: The biggest commercial family entertainer of the year, Crew, is all set to release in the cinemas tomorrow....
Recent Stories
Bobby
Trending News Today: From Bobby Deol entering YRF Spy Universe to Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur team up- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aoora
BTS fan fiction: After Aoora, ARMY wants Jungkook, J-Hope to collab with Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and others
Crew
Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon soar high in the sky with this hilarious heist
Kartik
Kartik Aaryan challenges International footballer Harry Kane to say a dialogue from Chandu Champion! Check Out!
Yami
From PM Narendra Modi, Tripur CM Manik Saha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Popular dignitaries who showered praise on Yami Gautam's stellar performance in Article 370
Sabarmati
Netizens hailed the hard-hitting teaser of ‘The Sabarmati Report’, saying, "It's rare to come across such compelling storytelling."
NTR
Celebrating 22 Years Of ‘Aadi’: 5 Reasons To Watch This NTR Jr Movie