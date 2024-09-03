Trending News Today: From Elvish Yadav speaking about the violence to Arjun Bijlani health update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Elvish Yadav vs Maxtern

Elvish Yadav gets in trouble as a video of him beating up Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern has gone viral. Gurugram Police has filed an FIR against Elvish Yadav. Check out the full story here: YouTuber Elvish Yadav faces trouble as Gurugram Police filed an FIR against him for alleged assault on Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern

Elvish Yadav finally broke his silence and came forward to talk about the video. Full Story here:Elvish Yadav finally breaks his silence on the violence video with YouTuber Maxtern

Arjun Bijlani health update

Today morning, we got a worrisome news that Pyar ke Pehla Adhyaya actor Arjun Bijlani has been hospitalized for emergency appendix surgery. Check out the full story here: Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani hospitalized for emergency appendix surgery amidst severe abdominal pain

A few minutes ago, there were reports that the actor is out of danger and his wife posted the health update. Read to know the full story here: Arjun Bijlani appendicitis surgery is successful wife says doctor advised two weeks of rest

Yodha update

After an exciting trailer and then a couple of songs, the makers have now released an action promo where we get to see more of Disha patani and the airplane situation. Check out the full story here: Yodha: Here’s the new action promo of the movie that you shouldn’t miss

The Goat Life

The Goat Life starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul is a survival thriller and the makers have released the much-awaited trailer today. Check out the trailer here: The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran is sure to steal the show in this survival thriller, check out the amazing trailer here

Udne Ki Asha – Exclusive

Rahul Kumar Tewary from the cast of the show got into a conversation with Team Tellychakkar where he spilled the beans and gave some interesting insights about the show. Take a look at how the conversation went here:Udne Ki Asha: ‘The story is of relationships,relatable and nothing dreamlike’, says Rahul Kumar Tewary

Article 370 – Exclusive

Article 370 has been earning a lot of praises from the audience and critics. Team Tellychakkar got in conversation with Article 370 actor Priya Mani Raj where she spilled the beans and gave some very interesting answers when asked about the movie and why her family calls her ‘Deadly Heroine’. Check out the full conversation here: Article 370 actor Priyamani reveals why she's known as 'DEADLY HEROINE'-Exclusive

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 – Exclusive

While the excitement for the upcoming season of this show is rising, Tellychakkar is here with the latest update about the show. It is reported that Tushar Silawat will be part of the show. Read the full story here and know more about Tushar Silawat here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! YouTuber Tushar Silawat to be part of the show?

