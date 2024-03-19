Trending News Today: From Imlie’s revamp to Teri Meri Doriyaann update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Imlie Spoiler – Exclusive

Amidst all the drama that’s going on in the serial, the upcoming episodes are going to take an exciting turn with Surya and Imlie’s marriage. Here’s the full story: Imlie Spoiler: Exclusive! Surya and Imlie to get married

Teri Meri Doriyaann – Exclusive

Kyunki Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Riyanshi Ticku roped in for the show. Check out the full story here:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai actress Riyanshi Ticku roped in for the show

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai – Exclusive

Janaki actor Veer Choudhary has been roped in for the show. Check out the full story here:Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show

Imlie – Breaking

In in interesting turn of events, Producer of the show has confirmed that the show is soon going for a revamp. Meanwhile, the leads of the show Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao will remain the same. Check out the full here: Imlie : Breaking! Producer Gul Khan confirms the show is going for a revamp; Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao continues to be the lead of the show

Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal – Exclusive

Tere Mere Sapne and Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari has been roped in the show. Here’s the full story:Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.