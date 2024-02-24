Trending News Today: From Naseeruddin Shah lashing out at fans to Pandya exclusive spoiler - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Harshvardhan Rane revealed something interesting about his marriage.

Harshvardhan Rane will be seen in his upcoming movie Dange along with Ehan Bhatt. Now during the exclusive chat session with TellyChakkar actor Harshvardhan Rane revealed a lot about his marriage plans. To know more, check out the full story here: Harshvardhan Rane sets THIS CLAUSE to reveal his marriage plans - Exclusive

Pandya Store Exclusive spoiler update

Pandya Store is one of the most entertaining shows on Star Plus. TellyChakkar exclusively reported that since the Makwana bahus will not be allowed to walk on the ramp, Dhaval will now help the bahus enter the pageant with ropes which will help them slide from the top of the venue to directly on that ramp! To know more, check out the full story here:Pandya Store: EXCLUSIVE! Hanging from a harness from a height was adventurous and challenging in itself: Piyali Munsi

Naseeruddin Shah lashes out at fans

So recently, a video has gone viral where we can see how Naseeruddin Shah insults fans and netizens started pouring out their opinions in the comment section. Check out the full story here: Naseeruddin Shah insults fans: Lashes out at them like how Aamir Khan lashed out in Sarfarosh

Manisha Rani made a major revelation about Jhalak Dikhala Jaa season 11

The upcoming episode of the show is the semi - final round. Manisha Rani is one of the confirmed contestants of the show and she had entered as a wild card contestant. Recently, Manisha while interacting with the media revealed that she has become the finalist of the show and she is very thankful to the audience and the almighty. Check out the full story to know more: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Wow! Manisha Rani confirms she is the finalist of the show

Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui

Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07. On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 by receiving the maximum votes from the audience. Now Anurag came on social media and took a dig at Munawar where he said " Papa kehte hain, naam karega, lekin beta dharam aur two timming ke naam par stand up comedy aur ladkiyo ko badnam karega" Read the full story here: Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui says "He uses girls and religion to do stand up comedy"

Sargun Mehta revealed how she casted Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary for Udaariyaan

Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television who has worked in the industry for more than a decade now. After debuting with 12/24 Karol Bagh, she ventured into Punjabi movies and today, she is known as an ace producer in the TV industry. She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini. During an interview, she said, “I casted Priyanka while scrolling Instagram, where I saw one transformation reel of hers, that too at 6: 30 am in the morning.” Full Story here: Sargun Mehta REVEALS how she casted Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for Udaariyaan, says "I finalised her through a social media reel"

Barun Sobti revealed some interesting details about Asur 3

So Team Tellychakkar got in touch with the Asur actor Barun Sobti where we got into an exclusive conversation with the actor and when asked about the progress or details about the 3rd season of Asur or when the 3rd season will be released, Barun had an interesting answer to give. Check out the full story here: Asur 3 BIG UPDATE: Barun Sobti reveals major deets about season 3's progress

Rasika Dugal on her movie Fairy Folk

Rasika Duggal was seen and loved in her movie Fairy Folk. In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar actress Rasika Dugal spoke on her movie Fairy Folk and also on the challenges while shooting for the movie. Check out the full story here: Rasika Dugal reveals her challenges she faced while shoot of movie Fairy Folk – Exclusive

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.