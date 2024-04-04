Trending News Today: From No Entry 2 updates to Surbhi Chandana MAJOR revelation - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Tose Naina Milai Ke – Exclusive

TellyChakkar got in touch with Vishal Gandhi and asked him what is the best part of essaying the character of Rajeev and what kind of pranks did Supriya play on him. Read the full conversation here:Vishal Gandhi talks about the best part of essaying the role of Rajeev; reveals Supriya's prank on him

Kavya – Exclusive

As per sources, Saurabh Sharma has been roped in for the show. Read to know more, here: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for the show

Surbhi Chandana – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Surbhi spoke about Nakuul Mehta not being there for the wedding and not wishing her on social media. Read the full conversation here: Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive

BARC Ratings

Check out the list of top 10 shows last week over here: BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store

No Entry 2 Update

The highly regarded star cast of No Entry Mein Entry, the follow-up to the 2005 movie No Entry, is reportedly set to include Manushi Chhillar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. Read the full story here: No Entry 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Manushi Chhillar to team up with Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh? Here’s the inside scoop!

