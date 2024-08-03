Trending News Today: From Prabhas first look in Kalki 2898 AD to Ramayana updates-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Kalki 2898 Update

Today, the makers released the first look of Prabhas’ character along with his identity. Check out the full story here: Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas first look with character name finally REVEALED

Shaitaan review

Finally, Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala has arrived in theatres and we are here with a detailed review of the movie. Check out the full story here: Shaitaan Review: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan serve up the spooks in bits and pieces

Ramayana Updates

There has been a lot of buzz around this movie while it hasn’t even started shooting. However, things have now taken a better turn as a lot of new and major details have been revealed, like the story, the sequels and the cast. Read the full story here: Ramayana Updates: Here’s all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer

Aangan Aapno Ka – Exclusive

Ayushi Khurana has been ruling the hearts of the audience with her performance in the on-going Sab TV show Aangan Aapno Ka. Team Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and had a conversation with her where the actress revealed lots of interesting insights from the show and also off the sets. Check out the full story here: Aangan Aapno Kaa: Ayushi Khurana opens up on her bond with her on-screen enemy Kashish Duggal; says ‘We are extremely…’ - EXCLUSIVE

Laapataa Ladies exclusive

Laapataa Ladies has been released and is earning a lot of praise from the audience. Meanwhile, Tellychakkar got in touch with Kiran Rao where she revealed a lot of interesting things about the movie and its making. Read the full story here: Laapataa ladies: Kiran Rao on Aamir Khan backing the movie - Exclusive

Sunflower season 2 – Exclusive

Sunflower season 2 has been getting very good reviews online and Tellychakkar got in touch with Sunil Grover who talked about the show, taking up the show after a long gap and why the audience should watch it. Read the full story here: Sunflower Season 2: Sunil Grover on why should people watch this season, ‘It is a very well-made show’ - Exclusive

Baby John – Exclusive

Atlee announced a while back that VD18, the Varun Dhawan starrer is titled Baby John. With the announcement of this movie, the fans of Varun Dhawan got excited. Now we are here with an update where the makers have roped in Happy Ranajit in the movie. Check out the full story here: Baby John: Varun Dhawan’s upcoming movie ropes in a RISING STAR-Exclusive!

Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna upcoming movie

With a lot of announcements, here’s one more along with the first look. So Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika will be seen together in this latest movie Kubera. The first look of the movie is out and it’s a must watch. Check out the full story here:​​​​​​​ Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kubera first look out

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.