Trending News Today: From Pushpa 2 teaser release date to Kanchi Singh on YRKKH recent fiasco - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar spilled beans on some actors who hae an unprofessional work attitude in the industry and how things can go against them if they are not humble and grounded. Here’s the full conversation: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, ‘Once an actor thinks that he or she is above the show, it is the end’ – EXCLUSIVE

Sikandar Kharbanda, who happens to be an integral part of the show was asked his view on Shehzada and Pratiksha’s termination. Check out the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE

Sikandar Kharbanda needs no introduction. Sikandar, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, mentioned how it was Rajan Shahi who took the risk of making him go through a character change. Check out the full story here: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thought about the fiasco that happened on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and what was her reaction when she came to know about the news. Here’s the full conversation:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Exclusive! Kanchi Singh REACTS to Shehzada and Pratiksha's termination; says, 'I knew that person won't be able to survive’

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 – Exclusive

As per sources, Ashish Sharma has been offered the show and he might be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Ashish Sharma to be part of the show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 – Exclusive

As per sources, Vivek Dahiya has been approached for the show and there is a possibility that he would be part of the show, though there is no confirmation about it. Check out the full story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?

Pushpa 2: The Rule Updates

Allu Arjun has become a sensation due to his movie Pushpa: The Rise. The audience got excited after the makers announced the sequel of the movie titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. It seems that now things are going to get even more interesting with more updates coming soon. Check out the teaser date here: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser out on THIS date; deets inside

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.