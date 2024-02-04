Trending News Today: From Ramayana shoot beginning to Pushpa 2 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Exclusive

Shruti, in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, shed light on the matter and the probable reason behind the termination. Check out the full story here: Shruti Panwar reveals Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe’s REACTION when Rajan Shahi asked them to leave the set - EXCLUSIVE

Pushpa 2 Update

Earlier, we had reported that the makers are planning to release the teaser of the movie on 8th April which is also Allu Arjun’s birthday. While those reports were speculative, now the makers have officially announced the release date of the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Check out the date here: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Makers announce OFFICIAL release date of teaser

Dance Deewane – Exclusive

As per sources, Amit Kumar will be gracing the show as he is the son of Kishore Kumar. Read to know the full story here: Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Ace musician Amit Kumar to grace the show

Shubhangi Atre – Exclusive

Shubhangi will soon make her big debut with a new music video with singer Akash Patwari. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shubhangi mentioned how she bagged the project. Check out the full story here:Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre talks about making her music video debut with singer Akash Patwari - EXCLUSIVE

Ramayana Update

Shooting for the movie has begun today with crowd scenes underway. The makers are all prepped. Check out the full story here: Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari commenced shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi today; Crowd scenes underway earlier this week

Baghin – Exclusive

Ansh Bagri plays the titular role in the show. TellyChakkar engaged in an exclusive conversation with Ansh to know his thoughts on working in the industry. Check out the full story here: Baghin: Ansh Bagri says, ‘There are some artists who shoot to fame and throw tantrums’ - EXCLUSIVE

Arjun Kapoor and Boney Kapoor to team up

Recently there was news that Arjun Kapoor has signed not one but two films; Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and his father Boney Kapoor’s No Entry 2. Now he has reportedly signed a third film which is also again going to be produced by his father Boney Kapoor. Check out the full story here: Arjun Kapoor to collaborate with Dad Boney Kapoor in another project apart from No Entry 2

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

