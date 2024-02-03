Trending News Today: From Rihanna’s wardrobe malfunction to Yodha actor Raashii Khanna’s MAJOR revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI : There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Faisal Sheikh reveals THIS about her marriage plans

Faisal Sheikh has earned a lot of love from his fans and this time the influencer was asked about his plans for marriage. Faisal Sheikh gave a timeline for it. Check out the full story here: Faisal Shaikh opens up about his marriage plans ‘Inshallah ek dedh saal mein…’

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding update

Last night, Rihanna gave a powerful performance and there is a lot we don’t want you to miss. During her performance, Rihanna faced a wardrobe malfunction. Check out the full story here: Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?

We also got to watch some highlights from SRK wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt leaving everyone awestruck with her outfit. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: From Shah Rukh Khan wearing a diamond necklace to Alia Bhatt wearing a plunging neckline gown; WATCH inside videos of the celebrations

We also got to see a lot of inside pictures from the celebration. Check it out here: https://tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/anant-ambani-radhika-merchant-pre-wedding-deepika-padukone-alia-bhatt-check-out-the

An epic thing that we don’t want you to miss is Rihanna dancing with Janhvi on THIS Hindi song. Check out the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Janhvi Kapoor and Rihanna move to the beats of ‘Zingaat’

After Rihanna went back to U.S., earlier this morning, Diljit Dosanjh entered the venue. Check the full story here: Anant Ambani-Radhika merchant pre-wedding: Diljit Dosanj arrives with a white kurta and red turban for the celebrations

Amidst all the celebration, there was a moment of meltdown when Anant Ambani gave a speech thanking his parents and Mukesh Ambani got emotional. Check out the speech here: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The groom-to-be gets emotional and thanks his mother for THIS reason

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma wedding update

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma’s pre-wedding celebrations took place today and the Haldi ceremony video is stealing everyone’s heart. Check out the video here: Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s Haldi ceremony video is nothing short of ROYALTY!

During the Sufi night, Surbhi Chandna intrigued everyone as she flaunted with her diamong ring. Check out the ring here: Surbhi Chandna FLAUNTS her diamond ring during the Sufi night celebration at the wedding; Check out the photo here!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: There is something interesting you need to know about Sumit Singh’s mother

While we all love to watch the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s something interesting about Sumit Singh’s mother – she was a part of the Indian Armed Forces. Here’s the full story: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Did You Know? Sumit Singh’s mother was a part of the Indian Armed forces!?

KhanZaadi reveals something intriguing about Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar

KhanZaadi and Abhishek Kumar were friends in the Bigg Boss house but KhanZaadi has now confirmed that there are differences now. Check out the full story here: Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’

Yodha actress Raashii Khanna makes a shocking revelation

Raashii Khanna has been posting some really amazing pictures from photo shoot but she has now made a revelation how there was a time when she was body-shamed. Here’s all you need to know: Raashii Khanna reveals facing body-shaming; Getting called ‘Gas tanker’

Ram Charan and Upasana are winning the internet with THIS

Ram Charan and wife Upasana were seen being on their way to the Jamnagar venue for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebration day 2. On their way, Ram Charan was seen doing THIS cute gesture for his wife and it has surely won the internet. Check out the video here: Ram Charan’s THIS gesture for wife Upasana sets major couple goals

Heeramandi update

So recently, the avatars of actresses from the series Heeramandi were released and after watching Sonakshi Sinha, the internet could not help but compare her with Madhubala. Check here what’s compelling them to do so: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Heeramandi' Avatar Sparks Social Media Frenzy as they compare her with Madhubala

What if Mirzapur the series was made with THESE TV actors?

So we had an idea, what if Mirzapur was to be made with a cast of TV actors like Sudhanshu Pandaey, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Baseer Ali and many more. Check out the full list here: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Heeramandi' Avatar Sparks Social Media Frenzy as they compare her with Madhubala

MTV Splitsvilla X5 update

With the release date of the show coming closer, now the makers have also released a song – Ex Squeeze me Please. Check it out here: Sunny Leone & Tanuj Virwani Unveil Splitsvilla X5’s Anthem 'Ex Squeeze Me Please'. Song Out Now!

Sargun Mehta is all praises for Shehnaaz Gill

Sargun Mehta is one of the Ace producer in the TV world and recently she spoke about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry. Check out the full story here: Sargun Mehtha talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry

The Crew Update

After the teaser, the audience were waiting for the trailer to drop, but the makers had another plan. So the makers have released song announcement video with one video being all about Kriti Sanon and her hotness and the second video giving a glimpse of the voices behind the song. Check out song the announcement video here: The Crew update: Along with Kriti Sanon’s hot avatar the makers give a second glimpse of the song ‘Naina’ with deets inside

Tiger Shroff birthday update

While we know Tiger Shroff as an action hero and a dancer, Jackie Shroff being his father, he has a completely different perspective and Jackie Shroff surely isn’t going to disappoint us with this. So today it’s Tiger’s birthday and Jackie Shroff has the most adorable way to wish him for it. Check out the full story here:Tiger Shroff Birthday: Jackie Shroff wishes his son with an adorable post

Madgaon Express update

After showing Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, today the makers gave a surprise by revealing Nora Fatehi’s first look from the movie. Check it out here: Madgaon Express: Nora Fatehi’s hot first look from the movie REVEALED

Sunflower season 2 updates

Sunflower Season 2 has been released and the series is only getting positive reviews from netizens, check out all the reactions here: Sunflower Season 2 twitter Review: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma’s performances have made the viewers fall in love once again with the series

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

