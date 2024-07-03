Trending News Today: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali releasing his own music label to Aankh Micholi major update-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali new endeavour

This morning, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his new music label. Full story here: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches'Bhansali Music'!

Dabagii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi – Exclusive

Holika Dahan is about to bring some new twists and turns. Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi Spoiler: Holika Dahan to unfold new twists and turns in the forthcoming episode – Exclusive

Aankh Micholi - BREAKING NEWS

Drashti Bhanushali has quit the show. Read to know about what happened. Read the full store here:Aankh Micholi: Drashti Bhanushali QUITS the show; here's why - BREAKING NEWS

Mangal Lakshmi – Exclusive

Mangal Lakshmi is going well and the audience are loving the show. Now Naman Shaw from the cast of the show has revealed his weirdest habits. Read to know about those weird habits: Mangal Lakshmi: Naman Shaw reveals his WEIRDEST habits! - EXCLUSIVE

Pratik Sehajpal – Exclusive

Pratik Sehajpal got in touch with Tellychakkar and got into an interesting conversation where he made a lot of revelations. He also mentioned once how he chased Salman Khan’s car. Read to know more: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his fan moment; says ‘I chased Salman Khan’s car...’ - Exclusive

Maamla Legal Hai – Exclusive

Maamla Legal Hai has been getting a lot of praises and now Tellychakkar got in touch with Naila Grewal where she made a lot of revelations. Check out the full story here: Maamla Legal Hai actress Naila Grewal on her dream actors she wants to work with

Aangan Apno Ka – Exclusive

Ayushi Khurana has got a lot of praises for her performance. The actress opened on her experience shooting for the show. Read the full story here: Aangan Aapno Ka: Ayushi Khurana shares her experience shooting for the show; says ‘Pallavi has a lot of patience and that is what I love about her” - EXCLUSIVE

NRI Hadsa – Exclusive

NRI Hadsa is an amazing show and this time the show is coming back with it’s 5th season. Sahil Sambhyal and Ruchi Kaushal are two characters that will be a part of the show. Read the full story here: NRI Hadsa: Sahil Sambyal and Ruchi Kaushal roped in for the fifth season of the show-Exclusive!

Main Hoon Saath Tere – Exclusive

Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’ family drama is all set to go on-screen from April. Read the full story here: Main Hoon Saath Tere: Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra’s family drama to go on-air from April 22? - EXCLUSIVE



