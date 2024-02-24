Trending News Today: From Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealing THIS about SRK to Dabangii and Kavya spoilers - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed an interesting detail about Devdas

It is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday today and the audience is pouring out a lot of love for the director. However, something even more interesting was revealed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali about why Shahrukh Khan was casted in the movie instead of Ajay Devgn. Check out the full story here: Devdas: Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals why he cast Shah Rukh Khan instead of Ajay Devgn in the film

Sridevi’s unseen family Pictures and even her daughter Khushi Kapoor shares a cute picture

It is Sridevi’s death anniversary today and we got to see some unseen family pictures that are imply adorable. Check the full story here: Sridevi death anniversary: Have a look at the unseen family pictures of the late actress

Along with these pictures, we also got see a picture that was posted by Khushi Kapoor wherein the daughters are looking really cute. Check out the full story here:Sridevi death Anniversary: Daughter Khushi Kapoor shares adorable childhood pictures as she pays tribute to late mother

Elvish yadav huge milestone

Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and today the Youtuber reached a huge milestone as he reached 15 million subscribers on his Youtube channel. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav hits a huge milestone

Carryminati in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Carryminati is a famous Youtuber who has a massive fan following. Recently, Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 was announced and the audience got eager to know more about the movie. Now it is said that Carryminati will a part of the movie. Check the full story here: Is popular Carry Minati roped in by Balaji Motion Pictures to play a real-life-based character in Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2?

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya reunite on Dance Deewane

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are a couple which are loved by some people in the audiences. A lot went on in the house of Bigg Boss 17 and later the show got wrapped up but things are still taking their different shape. Now on the sets of Dance Deewane, Samarth Jurel shared what complaint he has from Isha Malviya. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel shares THIS complaint against Isha Malviya amid breakup rumours

Kavya exclusive spoiler

We are all loving the show Kavya and the audience is also loving Sumbul as Kavya. Now, we are here with an exclusive spoiler about the show which is about how Kavya will have a work life balance. Check out the full story here: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba: Exclusive! Kavya’s INGENIOUS idea to juggle work and family responsibilities

Dabangii exclusive

Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi has been successfully and has also taken a leap recently. Now we are here with an exclusive spoiler wherein we will get to see Arya and Janrav attending Zai’s engagement party. Check out the full story here: Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi SPOILER: Exclusive! Arya and Janrav attend Zai's engagement ceremony

Yodha song out

Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna are here with their upcoming movie Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Today, the makers released a new and romantic song which is surely being loved by the audiences. Check out the ink here: Yodha update: Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna steal hearts with their heart-melting romance in this latest song

Crew teaser out

Crew, starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally here with its official teaser. The teaser is getting a lot of admiration from the audiences and now they are all waiting for the trailer. Check out the full story here:: Crew Teaser OUT NOW! Buckle up for turbulence! Get ready for a wild ride with these three sassy flight attendants: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon

Naila Grewal – Exclusive

Maamla Legal Hai is a courtroom comedy that will be released soon on Netflix and today Tellychakkar got in touch with actress Naila Grrewal who plays a pivotal in the show. Team Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed what made her say ‘Yes’ for the movie and the character. Check out the full story here: Naila Grrewal on what made her say yes for series Maamla Legal Hai – Exclusive

Manjummel Boys netizens review

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam-Language movie that has been loved by the audiences. Today we got to check it’s reactions from the netizens and we must say, it is not something that you should miss. Check out the full story here: Manjummel Boys Netizens Review: THIS is what netizens have to say about the real life based Malayalam movie

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.