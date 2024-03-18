Trending News Today: From Shahzada Dhami termination to Kiran Rao’s BIG revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 21:42
movie_image: 
Shahzada

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Breaking

In a shocking turn of events, Shahzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been terminated from the show. Here’s what went down:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe terminated from the show for this shocking reason - Breaking!

Garvita Sadhwani has replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show. Here’s the full story:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show as 'Ruhi'

Teri Meri Doriyaann – Exclusive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur has been roped in for the show. Here’s the full story:Teri Meri Doriyann: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the show post leap. Check out the full story here:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the Star Plus show post-leap - EXCLUSIVE

Here’s an exclusive spoiler from the show: Keerat is going to live away from Garry post marriage. Here’s the full story: Teri Meri Doriyaann leap: Keerat to live in the Brar mansion post MARRIAGE away from Garry - EXCLUSIVE

Kiran Rao – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Kiran Rao where we got into an interesting conversation and got an amazing response when we asked her about why A-lister female actors are not being offered the same role as big heroes. Check out the story for the full conversation here: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others not being offered same roles as big heroes - Kiran Rao REVEALS why [Exclusive]

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies Aamir Khan teri meri doriyaann Vijayendra Kumeria Himanshi Parashar Seerat Keerat Garry TMD yrkkh. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai samriddhi Shukla Shehzada Dhami Pratiksha Honmukhe Garvita Sadhwani Star Plus Movie News TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 03/18/2024 - 21:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Trending News Today: From Shahzada Dhami termination to Kiran Rao’s BIG revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan’s performance, strong screenplay and more factors to look forward to
MUMBAI: Ae Watan Mere Watan directed by Kannan Iyerhas been in the news for a while. The film stars Sara Ali Khan in...
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
MUMBAI: The out-and-out entertaining trailer of ‘Crew’ has made immense noise all over. Following the massive response...
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
MUMBAI: Nitesh Tiwari stands as one of the most accomplished and insightful filmmakers in Indian cinema. With a string...
Anupamaa : Fan - Fiction! Netizens have mixed emotions of Anuj moving on with Shruti demand to see Anupama and Anuj's love story
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
MUMBAI: Movie Bastar The Naxal Story has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since that teaser was out, the...
Recent Stories
Shahzada
Trending News Today: From Shahzada Dhami termination to Kiran Rao’s BIG revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Crew
Crew takes over! The trailer this out an out entertaining comedy heist becomes the most-viewed trailer with 50+ million views
Nitesh
Nitesh Tiwari's Cinematic Journey: From Dangal to Chhichhore, A Tale of Directorial Brilliance
Adah
Bastar: Adah Sharma starrer is falling flat on THESE elements
Tabu
Crew: Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer looks like a potential hit, here is why
Kunal
Excel Entertainment’s Madgaon Express took over Pune! Director Kunal Kemmu, Divyenndu and Pratik Gandhi, graced the city for promotions
Mukesh Khanna
Mukesh Khanna takes down his YouTube video and post about rumoured Ranveer Singh-Shaktiman project