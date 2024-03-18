Trending News Today: From Shahzada Dhami termination to Kiran Rao’s BIG revelation-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – Breaking

In a shocking turn of events, Shahzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe have been terminated from the show. Here’s what went down:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe terminated from the show for this shocking reason - Breaking!

Garvita Sadhwani has replaced Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show. Here’s the full story:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Breaking! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani replaces Pratiksha Honmukhe in the show as 'Ruhi'

Teri Meri Doriyaann – Exclusive

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur has been roped in for the show. Here’s the full story:Teri Meri Doriyann: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Prachi Thakur bags the Star Plus show - EXCLUSIVE

Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the show post leap. Check out the full story here:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Disha Pandey to enter the Star Plus show post-leap - EXCLUSIVE

Here’s an exclusive spoiler from the show: Keerat is going to live away from Garry post marriage. Here’s the full story: Teri Meri Doriyaann leap: Keerat to live in the Brar mansion post MARRIAGE away from Garry - EXCLUSIVE

Kiran Rao – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Kiran Rao where we got into an interesting conversation and got an amazing response when we asked her about why A-lister female actors are not being offered the same role as big heroes. Check out the story for the full conversation here: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and others not being offered same roles as big heroes - Kiran Rao REVEALS why [Exclusive]

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.