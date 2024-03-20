Trending News Today: From Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe entering Bigg Boss OTT 3 to Don 3 being postponned-all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Shehzada

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 – Exclusive

It is reported that Faisal Khan might enter the show this season. Here’s the full story: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 – Exclusive

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe are no more part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai now and it is reported that they might be participated for the upcoming season. Check out the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe to participate in the show?

Don 3 updates

While the audience is all hyped for the upcoming movie, it is now reported that the movie has been postponed. Here’s why: Don 3: Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani starrer postponed

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has been winning hearts of the audience over the years now. We compiled top 7 entries of the actor in movies which his fans can never forget. Check out the full story here: Shah Rukh Khan: Here are 7 times when the actor wowed the audience with his dhamakedar entry scenes

Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee is back with a dangerous character this time. The ser of the movie is out now and the fans are highly appreciating it. Check out the teaser here:Bhaiyya Ji: Manoj Bajpayee shows his dangerous side in the upcoming movie

These were the updates for today and we know you love to stay up to date with all the happenings in the world of entertainment.

Tell us your opinions in the comment section below and stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Don 3 Ranveer Singh Kiara Advani Don Shahrukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan SRK Manoj Bajpayee Bhaiyaa Ji Khatron ke Khiladi 14 Bigg Boss OTT 3
