Trending News Today: From Singham Again postponed to Kanika Mann in Bigg Boss OTT s3- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news

We are here to bring to you some trending stories from the world of TV, OTT and movies that topped the list of the day.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 22:25
Singham

MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the updates and so we are here with all the updates of today from the world of entertainment that you don’t want to miss. Check out the updates below:

Bigg Boss OTT S3 – Exclusive

As per sources, Kanika Mann might be participating in the show though there is no confirmation on the same. Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Kanika Mann to participate in the show?

Manoj Bajpayee – Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Manoj Bajpayee prior to the release of Silence 2 on ZEE5, the actor par excellence singled out one filmmaker and heaped praise on him for how Hindi cinema has undergone a sea of change today. Read the full conversation here: Manoj Bajpayee credits THIS Director for changing his career and Hindi cinema; says, 'Nothing beautiful about how I look...' - Exclusive

Dance Deewane – Exclusive

As per sources, Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Ruslaan. Read the full story here: Dance Deewane : Exclusive! Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Ruslaan'

Shivangi Joshi – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with Shivangi and asked her her views on actors being replaced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and how did she react when Barsatein went off air. Read the full story here: Shivangi Joshi reacts on actors being replaced in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai- Exclusive

Singham Again vs Pushpa 2

It is reported that the release date of Singham Again has been postponed due to the reason that the shooting of the movie is still going on and the makers don’t want to rush through the process. Read the full story here: Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again postponed to dodge a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; Reports!

Prachi Desai – Exclusive

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would ever return to television and the difficulty was the shift from television to movies. Read the full conversation here: Is Prachi Desai thinking of a COMEBACK on TV? Kasamh Se actress says, 'I look back at it...' - Exclusive

These were the updates for today

