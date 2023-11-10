Trending: Soundarya Sharma the is killing it big time, becomes the first actress to share screen space with superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan and Akshay Kumar together, all details inside

movie_image: 
Soundarya

MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is currently setting the internet on fire for all the right reasons. This diva is known for her dimpled beauty & talent but now With every passing day, she's setting a new milestone! 
Soundarya Sharma is officially the first actress to share the screen with the superstar trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn together at the same time. This Dimpled doll is a part of a commercial for a special brand and as expected, the video went viral everywhere on the internet and social media in no time. This is a classic case of talent meeting the right opportunity and All the fans of Soundarya Sharma are super proud of her for this unique achievement. 

Regarding the same, Soundarya Sharma shares,

“Privileged To share the same screen space with the three superstars of our country.. Humbled “

Being the only girl chosen to star alongside three superstars of B-town is no easy task and no wonder, Soundarya must have had a really difficult time to bag this one.

The moment the advertisement started streaming, Soundarya is going viral as expected. Be it social media fan pages or cute and adorable meme pages, Soundarya is literally everywhere and we feel it is well deserved. Kudos to Soundarya for being the only actress ever to star alongside these three superstars in one frame itself. May the good work keep happening. Stay tuned for more updates.
 

