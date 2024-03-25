Tripti Dimri opens up about her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, ‘you can expect a lot of spooky elements’

She has now been roped in the upcoming film Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 where she will be sharing screen space with big names like Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan.
MUMBAI :Triptii Dimri shot to fame with her role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. The audience praised her portrayal as Zoya in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film. But Triptii's devoted followers have adored her since her roles in movies such as Bulbul and Laila Majnu. She has now been roped in the upcoming film Bhool Bhuliayaa 3 where she will be sharing screen space with big names like Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan.

Speaking about the film, Tripti said, “You will see a lot of mystery, you can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy." She further added, "It's going to be something new and fresh and beautiful, of course,” Many details about the film are under wraps. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Madhuri Dixit in a crucial role.

Tripti has been part of films like Bulbbul', 'Qala',  'Laila Majnu' and recently Animal. She will also soon be seen in Bad News starring Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk.

