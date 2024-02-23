Triptii Dimri's Upcoming Movies: Animal hottie is soon to rule with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and other projects

The audience is already excited as Triptii is soon to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but that’s not it. So we are here with a list of Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movies.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/22/2024 - 19:03
movie_image: 
Triptii

MUMBAI: Triptii Dimri is one of the most well-known actresses from the world of Hindi movies. The actress stepped into the acting world with series like Bulbbul, Poster Boys, Mom, and others.

Triptii Dimri is considered one of the OTT's sexiest actors, therefore her fans go crazy over her pictures. But when the girls entered the big screen with Animal, they became so well-known that people began calling them Bhabhi 2 and the National Crush. The actress performed a pretty great performance, and many guys definitely fell in love with her.

The audience is already excited as Triptii is soon to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 but that’s not it. So we are here with a list of Triptii Dimri’s upcoming movies. Check out the list below:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa part one created a huge impact with it’s horror and comedy. Akshay Kumar gave a memorable performance and later came the second part with Kartik Aaryan stepping into the role of Rooh Baba. We saw an amazing chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani while even Tabu did not fail to leave us awestruck. Now, Anees Bazmee is coming back with the third part of the movie wherein we will get to see Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and reportedly Madhuri Dixit. However, the audience is now excited even more as they got to know that Triptii Dimri is also going to be a part of the movie. It’ll be interesting to watch the actress once again on the big screen.

Tu Aashiqui Hai

With Aashiqui 1 and 2, the audience got to see some high-level romance. Previously, we witnessed Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor’s heart-touching romance and soon we will get to see Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s romance which is something that the fans of the actress have been waiting for.

Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

When talking about romance in movies, we cannot overlook this upcoming movie wherein we will get to see Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri romancing. Earlier we got to see some bts glimpses from the sets of the movie and recently we even got to know that Vicky Kaushal was injured while shooting a scene for the movie. The fans have high hopes from this pairing.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

While Triptii Dimri has got her projects with Kartik Aaryan and Vicky Kaushal for romance, here’s a movie that will take you back in time and probably show you an old-style romance between Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Rajkummar Rao is known for taking up some unique projects and that’s the same in case of Triptii too, therefore it’ll be interesting to see what this paring brings on the screen and how it will impress the audience.

Which movie are you most excited about? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

