Trisha Chatterjee: Rajan sir is very supportive and encouraging

Actor Trisha Chatterjee, who is making her debut in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke, is excited to be part of the show. Talking about how she bagged it, she says, “As it is my first show, I just gave the audition and then the look test and mock shoot. I was finalised after that. I am so happy to be part of the show’

Trisha plays the role of Ketki in the show. “I am playing the character of Ketaki, who is the sister of Abeer (Shaheer) and Kunal (Ritvik). She is a very sweet, innocent girl, who is also very obedient. Ketaki is not ready for marriage but her family has already seen someone for her. So she runs away from her house as she is afraid to speak about it to her family,” she says.

Ask her if she relates to her role, and she says, “I don't relate to my character at all because I am not the kind of person who is very afraid of her family. I am very friendly with my family in real life. I am not even the kind of person who might run away from her house. The fact that Ketaki is sweet and innocent is what I can relate to some extent but otherwise, nothing is similar between Ketaki and I.”

Meanwhile, the actor is in love with the title of the show. “As soon as you listen to the title, you connect to it. It’s about relationships, bonding, love, family. So, I feel this is the perfect title for a show,” she says.

Trisha loves working with Rajan Shahi and his production house Director’s Kut Productions. “It’s awesome, Rajan sir is very supportive and encouraging. He was also was there with us at Kutch, where we were shooting, and is always present on set. He is a very enthusiastic person. So it’s a great feeling working with Director’s Kut and Rajan Shahi sir,” she says.

The actor feels lucky to be making her debut with such a big show and production. “I feel very fortunate as Director’s Kut is one of the best production houses and their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 10 years. This is a spin-off of the show and I am part of it, so that feels amazing. My character’s story starts from the first episode itself and all the four main characters’ introductions starts from my story too. So, I feel really fortunate and I am really looking forward to the rest of the shoot,” she says.