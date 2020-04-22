Trishala Dutt misses mother Richa Sharma; have a look at her throwback picture

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma’s daughter Trishala Dutt posted an adorable throwback on social media today. Sharing a picture of her mother from 1988, late actress Richa Sharma is snapped is a happy pose with her newborn daughter Trishala. Fans showered Trishala’s post with love, praising Richa Sharma’s stunning personality.

Earlier, Trishala had shared a rare click from her mother’s album. The sepia-tinted picture of Richa Sharma captured her seated in a college classroom back in ‘1979’. Richa Sharma and Sanjay Dutt had tied the knot in 1987 in New York. A few years into their wedding, Richa was diagnosed with cancer and she passed away on December 10, 1996.

Have a look at the photo.

Credits: TOI