Troll asks Shekhar Suman ‘Itne Paise Aaye Kahaan Se’; the actor REACTS

MUMBAI: Shekhar Suman is a well-known actor. He has lately been going through a lot because of social media. A leading news portal recently reported that his son Adhyayan Suman has died by suicide in Delhi. The actor along with his family was left devastated but it was a hoax. Amidst all this, a troll has now questioned his income. Shekhar is giving it back with comparisons to Amitabh Bachchan in the past.

The television anchor started his career back in 1984. He has been a part of shows in both the TV and the Bollywood industry. Not just a host, Shekhar has also been roped in as a judge of many comedy shows including Comedy Circus, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge amongst others.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman asks if there is link between SSR, Disha Salian, Sandeep Nahar deaths

Recently, Shekhar Suman took to his Twitter and flaunted his massive house. It was all white with antique pieces and all sophisticated possessions. He began his thread of tweets as he wrote, “I’ve never been dependent on one thing in my life. My joy and sense of triumph comes from creating small challenges ev.day be it acting, hosting, reading, fitness, singing, writing, cooking, gardening. Just anything.ive to be a winner in my own eyes.” Some other pictures witnessed glimpses of his dining hall and other areas. “My tastes are simple.i like to have the best,” wrote Shekhar Suman in one of the tweets. To this, a user was quick to troll him asking, “Itne paise aaye kahaan se?” In response, Shekhar flaunted a newspaper cut out from the past which mentioned “Shekhar Suman is to Television what Amitabh Bachchan was to films not so long ago.”

Meanwhile, the actor also took an indirect dig in another tweet that read, “Characterize ppl by their actions and you will never be fooled by their words.” He also seemed to be motivating many as he wrote in another post, “Don’t be scared of losing.. Go ahead and play the game. The field is open.

Itne paise aaya kahaan se? — Sumithabrady (@sumithabrady) February 20, 2021

Characterize ppl by their actions and you will never be fooled by their words. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

Don't be scared of losing.. Go ahead and play the game.The field is open. pic.twitter.com/L1WBvvoNd7 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) February 20, 2021

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: When #BernieSanders joined Adhyayan Suman's housewarming puja

CREDIT: KOIMOI