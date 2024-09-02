Trolled! Netizens troll actress Sayani Gupta for her fashion, calling it a disaster

MUMBAI:Actress Sayani Gupta is one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. Over the time with her amazing acting contribution, sizzling looks and fashion, she has been blessing the internet feed and grabbing attention of the fans and audience. Indeed, she is one fashion goal coming from industry.

Fans always look for the new posts and pictures of the actress and now there is video that is getting viral all over the internet where she was seen attending an event and grabbing the attention with her great fashion. On one side, fans are loving the fashion of the actress, whereas on the other hand, there are many who are trolling her for different reasons. Check out the comments.

As we see in these comments, many are expressing that they are not at all happy with the dressing style of the actress. Also, they are saying this is not fashion but it is a fashion disaster. Many think that she forgot to wear her bra. Also, many people have compared her with Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense. Also, a few say she has taken bath with oil.

