Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event

Actress Sonam Kapoor is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing sense for an event check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Sonam Kapoor

MUMBAI: Over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her great fashion sense actress Sonam kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans, she is no doubt one of the major head Turners who is known for her looks and her fashion and her dressing has always given some fashion goals to the fans and audience.

The fans indeed always look forward at a new pictures, post and videos of the actress Sonam Kapoor which definitely draw their their attention and now this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending an event in Mumbai.

1111

Indeed Sonam Kapoor is looking supremely hot and dead gorgeous in this outfit the fans on one side praising and appreciating the actress for her Fashion on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reason.

Also read Exclusive! Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2 and webseries by Platform One Media

As we can see these comments many are expressing that this is not at all fashion, in fact this is very bad, many people have noticed that actress Sonam Kapoor is very stiff and uncomfortable in this outfit and she is not able to walk properly.

No doubt actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to grab the attention of the fans and audience with her great fashion sense, what are your views on this outfit of the actress and on these comment from the audience, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Hot! Sharvari Wagh is here to steal our hearts with this new hot photo shoot, check it out

Sonam Kapoor Sonam Kapoor hot Sonam Kapoor trolled SONAM KAPOOR FANS SONAM KAPOOR MOVIES BOLLYWOOD ACTORS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! My best wishes will always be with Sumbul Touqeer: Gashmeer Mahajani
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the most popular actors on television today.The actor shot to immense fame with his...
Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" netroves Priyanka Chopra
MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have not only other...
EXCLUSIVE! Ziddi Dil Maane Na fame Shaalien Malhotra roped in for Hungama Play's upcoming web show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. A lot of content is...
Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event
MUMBAI: Over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her great fashion sense actress Sonam...
OMG! Imlie: Imlie's truth to be exposed in front of everyone; will Agastya be able to save her?
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie is going through some interesting twists and turns in the story. Agastya and Imlie are...
EXCLUSIVChild actors Trisha Sarda and Mannat Mishra roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show Aangan
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all know that a...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" netroves Priyanka Chopra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must read! "Behan ki shaadi mein aane ka time nahin mila aur event per aa gaye" netroves Priyanka Chopra
Sharvari Wagh
Hot! Sharvari Wagh is here to steal our hearts with this new hot photo shoot, check it out
Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha
Exclusive! Gashmeer Mahajani bags Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2 and webseries by Platform One Media
Akriti Singh
Hottie! Here are the times actress Akriti Singh raised temperature with her sizzling looks
Kangana Ranaut
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut starrer Tejas fails to impress the audience, “Story itself is very much predictable without any curious moments” – Netizens react
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur
Lovely! Did Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur confirm their Relationship? Couple’s romantic viral video sparks speculation