Trolled! "She is looking stuff and uncomfortable, hot at all gorgeous" netizens trolls Sonam Kapoor for her dress at an event

MUMBAI: Over the time not only with her amazing acting contribution but also with her great fashion sense actress Sonam kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans, she is no doubt one of the major head Turners who is known for her looks and her fashion and her dressing has always given some fashion goals to the fans and audience.

The fans indeed always look forward at a new pictures, post and videos of the actress Sonam Kapoor which definitely draw their their attention and now this new video of the actress is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending an event in Mumbai.

Indeed Sonam Kapoor is looking supremely hot and dead gorgeous in this outfit the fans on one side praising and appreciating the actress for her Fashion on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reason.

As we can see these comments many are expressing that this is not at all fashion, in fact this is very bad, many people have noticed that actress Sonam Kapoor is very stiff and uncomfortable in this outfit and she is not able to walk properly.

No doubt actress Sonam Kapoor never fails to grab the attention of the fans and audience with her great fashion sense, what are your views on this outfit of the actress and on these comment from the audience, do let us know in the comment section below.

