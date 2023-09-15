Trolled! "What's wrong with her, why can't she wear dress occasion wise, BESHARAM" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her dress

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been a major attraction coming from the acting space. With her movies, characters and sizzling dance moves she has created a huge fan base who always look forward to the new post of the actress.

Well it was Ganesh Chaturthi celebration all over and we have seen a few celebs gracing the Puja event at the Ambani house last evening. Actress Disha Patani was also spotted there and was seen grabbing the attention of onlookers and this video of the actress is getting viral all over.

Indeed she is looking gorgeous and sizzling at the same time, the actress has made head turns with her saree look, but this has made the fans upset and they have their reactions, have a look

As we see many are saying is this Ganpati Puja or a party? What type of dress she is wearing. Also few said she has no dressing sense as per occasion. Also many addressed her as Besharam and said it's high time she should respect the occasion and wear clothes accordingly.

