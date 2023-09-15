Trolled! "What's wrong with her, why can't she wear dress occasion wise, BESHARAM" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her dress

Actress Disha Patani is getting brutally trolled for her dress on the occasion of Ganpati Puja, check out the comments below
movie_image: 
Disha Patani

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been a major attraction coming from the acting space. With her movies, characters and sizzling dance moves she has created a huge fan base who always look forward to the new post of the actress.

Well it was Ganesh Chaturthi celebration all over and we have seen a few celebs gracing the Puja event at the Ambani house last evening. Actress Disha Patani was also spotted there and was seen grabbing the attention of onlookers and this video of the actress is getting viral all over.

 

 

Indeed she is looking gorgeous and sizzling at the same time, the actress has made head turns with her saree look, but this has made the fans upset and they have their reactions, have a look 

Also read Woah! Nikita Dutta is a beach baby and these pictures prove it

As we see many are saying is this Ganpati Puja or a party? What type of dress she is wearing. Also few said she has no dressing sense as per occasion. Also many addressed her as Besharam and said it's high time she should respect the occasion and wear clothes accordingly.

What are your thoughts on these comments and on the dress of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Hotness alert! These clicks of Plabita Borthakur define Hotness

