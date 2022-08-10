Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Pathaan'.
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film 'Pathaan'.

Kangana has strongly spoken against the content of the film. Kangana has pointed out the negative aspects of the film.

She wrote on Twitter: " All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus live and yet a film called Pathaan."

However, this did not go down well with the fans as she first praised the film and then took a U-turn.

A fan went on to tell her that the one-day earning of 'Pathaan' is her lifetime earnings.

Known for being vocal, Kangana replied to the user: "Nimo bhai i don't have any earnings left."

"I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the Constitution of India and our love for this great nation  paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai."

Source Ians 

