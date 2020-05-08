News

Trouble in Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's marriage?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been "at each others throats" amid the ongoing lockdown .

A source told The Sun, they are "staying at opposite ends of the house", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic," said a source.

"Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities. They've been staying at opposite ends of the house to keep things civil," the source added.

Last month, another source had told Us Weekly that "Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim's nerves".

There are also reports that Kanye is making an effort to give his wife some space, taking the children to Wyoming.

"Kim really needed a break and some alone time so Kanye took the kids away to give her one. She loves the kids so much, but like any mom, she just needed time to herself. She needed a break from the kids and the screaming," a source told HollywoodLife.

Kim and Kanye exchanged vows in 2014. They share daughters North, six, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one.

Tags Kim Kardashian Kanye West pandemic North six Chicago sons Saint four Psalm one TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here