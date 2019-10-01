'Trouble maker' Deepika shares her school reports on social media

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone took to social media to share some funny details about herself from her school reports and her actor husband Ranveer Singh could not stop himself commenting on it.

Deepika on Monday night took to Instagram, where she shared three remarks made by her teachers on her school report.

In the first photograph, the remark made was: "Deepika is very talkative in class", Deepika captioned it: "Oh!"

Ranveer called her a "trouble maker" in the comment section.

In the second image, the remark mentioned was that the "Padmaavat" actress "must learn to follow instructions."

"Hmmmmm..." wrote Deepika on the side of the image.

Ranveer could not disagree with the teacher.

"Yes, teacher I agree," he wrote.

In the last photograph, the teacher said that "Deepika tends to day dream".

Deepika captioned it: "Really!"

While, Ranveer wrote: "Head in the cloud".

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in "Chhapaak", where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who lead the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. His wife Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

"'83" also features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Chirag Patil among others. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.