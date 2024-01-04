Tulsi Kumar emerges as India's wealthiest female singer; Surpassing Sunidhi, Shreya Ghoshal, and many other

MUMBAI: Playback singing has a rich history in Indian cinema. There have been singers in Indian films who were just as popular as, if not more so, the movie's actors. It's understandable why many Indian singers charge thousands or even crores of rupees a song. It's surprising, though, that the wealthiest female singer in the nation is someone completely "new" and not an ordinary suspect.

It makes sense that the wealthiest people in our generation would be singers who have achieved the most success, like Sunidhi Chauhan or Shreya Ghoshal. However, a specific name dwarfs the others. The honor of having the highest net worth of any female singer in India goes to Tulsi Kumar, whose estimated net worth is Rs 200 crore.

Without a doubt, the 34-year-old singer is successful since she has had multiple successes over the years. However, her family's successful business is the real source of her wealth. Tulsi's income is primarily derived from her ownership part in T-Series, as the company was founded by her late father, Gulshan Kumar.

Shreya Ghoshal is at the second spot in the list of India’s richest female singers with a reported net worth of Rs 185 crore. Sunidhi Chauhan is the next name on the list with a net worth of over Rs 100 crore. Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is hardly active today but given her legacy, still boasts an impressive net worth of Rs 80 crore.

Several young singers, including Neha Kakkar, Shalmali Kholgade, and others, come after these three. However, these singing sensations' net worth are nothing compared to the richest Indian singers. Singer-composer AR Rahman is the person who owns that title with a net worth of almost Rs 5 crore.

