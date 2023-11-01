This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets

Shireen Mirza and Vicky Kaushal know each other for more than a decade. The two were together in the same acting academy, and recently, Shireen revealed she had a tiny crush on Vicky.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:48
movie_image: 
This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets

MUMBAI :Shireen Mirza is known for her performances in TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. Last year, in January she had made it to the headlines for sharing a video from her acting school days and she was seen with none other than Vicky Kaushal in the video.

Also Read: The title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is finally out

Well, both the actors know each other for more than a decade. They were together in an acting academy in 2009.

Recently, Shireen spoke about Vicky and said, “He is one guy who has not let fame get to his head and is exactly how I knew him. I invited him to my wedding but the very next month he had his, so he could not make it. I remember harboring a tiny crush on him back in those days as well."

A few days ago, Shireen shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen dancing to Vicky’s song Pappi from Govinda Naam Mera. She had captioned it as, “Pappiyan and jhappiyan This one is specially for you @vickykaushal09.” Vicky commented on the song, “So sweet! Jhappiyaan to you too Shireen!” Check out the video and the actor’s comment below…

Vicky is clearly one of the most down to earth actors we have in Bollywood. The actor’s last release Govinda Naam Mera, which was premiered on OTT, had received a good response. He currently has multiple films lined up like Laxman Utekar's next Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next with Manushi Chhillar, Anand Towati’s next with Triptii Dimri, and Sam Bahadur.

Also Read:  Vicky Kaushal to Big B: One of the best awards I received was your text

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shireen Mirza Vicky Kaushal Ye Hai Mohabbatein Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii Govinda Naam Mera Sam Bahadur Katrina Kaif TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 16:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances
Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh Trailer! Get ready to witness the clash of ideologies with some great performances
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
Deepika Padukone gets trolled for her recent airport look; netizens say, "Pathaan ki pathani pehnei hai lagta hai"
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awa
RRR wins Best Original Song award at Golden Globes 2023; Here's how SS Rajamouli and team represented India perfectly at the awards
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
SS Rajamouli’s RRR wins Best Original Song for ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani at the 80th Golden Globes
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'
Shilpa Shetty Jets to Hyderabad For The Next Schedule Of 'Indian Police Force'