This TV actress had a tiny crush on Vicky Kaushal – Read Deets

MUMBAI :Shireen Mirza is known for her performances in TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, and Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii. Last year, in January she had made it to the headlines for sharing a video from her acting school days and she was seen with none other than Vicky Kaushal in the video.

Well, both the actors know each other for more than a decade. They were together in an acting academy in 2009.

Recently, Shireen spoke about Vicky and said, “He is one guy who has not let fame get to his head and is exactly how I knew him. I invited him to my wedding but the very next month he had his, so he could not make it. I remember harboring a tiny crush on him back in those days as well."

A few days ago, Shireen shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen dancing to Vicky’s song Pappi from Govinda Naam Mera. She had captioned it as, “Pappiyan and jhappiyan This one is specially for you @vickykaushal09.” Vicky commented on the song, “So sweet! Jhappiyaan to you too Shireen!” Check out the video and the actor’s comment below…

Vicky is clearly one of the most down to earth actors we have in Bollywood. The actor’s last release Govinda Naam Mera, which was premiered on OTT, had received a good response. He currently has multiple films lined up like Laxman Utekar's next Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next with Manushi Chhillar, Anand Towati’s next with Triptii Dimri, and Sam Bahadur.

