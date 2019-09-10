News

Twinkle gives sneak peek into Akshay's adventure-filled b'day

10 Sep 2019 12:23 PM

Actor Akshay Kumar, who turned 52 on Monday, is having an adventurous birthday. His wife Twinkle Khanna's lastest Instagram post is a proof of that.

Akshay is currently in London, holidaying with family.

Sharing a glimpse of his birthday celebrations, Twinkle took to Instagram and uploaded a picture in which she and Akshay, along with daughter Nitara, are seen exploring nature. The pic captures the family walking across a ropeway among the trees.

"A birthday filled with many adventures. Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon," Twinkle captioned the image.

Source: IANS

